Police officer denies wounding teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan after Owls game

A police officer has appeared in court to deny wounding a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan after an Owls game.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 2:22 pm

PC William Sampson, who serves with South Yorkshire Police, appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of unlawful and malicious wounding over an alleged incident on Midland Street, in Barnsley town centre, in February 2020.

He is alleged to have injured a 16-year-old boy as Owls fans made their way home after their team played Barnsley away at Oakwell.

