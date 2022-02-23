PC William Sampson, who serves with South Yorkshire Police, appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of unlawful and malicious wounding over an alleged incident on Midland Street, in Barnsley town centre, in February 2020.

He is alleged to have injured a 16-year-old boy as Owls fans made their way home after their team played Barnsley away at Oakwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police