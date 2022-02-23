Police officer denies wounding teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan after Owls game
A police officer has appeared in court to deny wounding a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan after an Owls game.
PC William Sampson, who serves with South Yorkshire Police, appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday and entered a not guilty plea to a charge of unlawful and malicious wounding over an alleged incident on Midland Street, in Barnsley town centre, in February 2020.
He is alleged to have injured a 16-year-old boy as Owls fans made their way home after their team played Barnsley away at Oakwell.