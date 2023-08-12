South Yorkshire Police officer, Alex Kirby, deliberately provided victims of crime with 'misleading information,' a misconduct panel has found.

The allegation against Detective Constable Alex Kirby was proven during a misconduct hearing held last month (July 2023)

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police state: "It is alleged that the officer deliberately provided victims of crime with misleading information, failed to provide updates, was rude and threatening in a phone conversation, failed to conduct reasonable lines of enquiry in investigations and in relation to safeguarding of children, and deliberately provided false information to supervisors.

"The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect honesty and integrity, authority respect and courtesy, duties & responsibilities and discreditable conduct, and these amounted to gross misconduct."