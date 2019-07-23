Police name Sheffield murder victim as Lewis Bagshaw
A young man who was fatally stabbed in Sheffield has been formally identified as Lewis Daniel Bagshaw.
Emergency services were called to Piper Crescent, in the Southey area of Sheffield, at 10.15pm on Sunday, July 21.
Lewis was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds to his chest, but later died at around 11pm.
A post mortem examination carried out yesterday, Monday, July 22, concluded that Lewis died a result of stab wounds.
Lewis’ family have provided a photograph and have asked that their privacy be respected at this time.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.
Officers have remained in the Southey area today carrying out enquiries and the neighbourhood team have increased patrols to provide reassurance.
Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may hold information about Lewis’ death.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 1,085 of July 21 or call incident room directly on 01709 443507.
You report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Alternatively report information online via the Police Major Incident Reporting Site - www.mipp.police.uk