Police motorcyclist hit by missiles thrown from bridge over busy Derbyshire A-road

Parents have been urged to warn their children of the dangers of throwing items off road bridges after a police motorcyclist was struck.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:27 pm

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say children were seen throwing items from the overbridge on the A617 near Pleasley.

They said that items they threw caused damage to two vehicles and hit one of their own motorcyclists.

They added: “This behaviour can kill people. Appreciate these are the actions troubled individuals, but parents please consider a conversation about the dangers.”

Officers have urged parents to talk to their children about the potentially-deadly consequences

