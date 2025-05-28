Police make 'drink driving' arrest after crash which closed busy Parkgate road in Rotherham
Police were called to the reports of a collision on Broad Street in Rotherham, just outside of Parkgate retail park, at 6pm yesterday (May 27).
The incident reportedly involved a grey Toyota Taris, black Peugeot and black Land Rover, with one woman - the driver of the Peugeot - taken to hospital afterwards.
It has since been confirmed that she escaped with minor injuries.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 6pm last night (Tuesday 27 May) we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the roundabout on Broad Street, Rotherham.
“It is reported that a grey Toyota Yaris, a black Peugeot and a black Land Rover were involved in the collision. A woman, the driver of the Peugeot was taking to hospital as a precaution, but has suffered minor injuries.”
The driver of the Land Rover, a 36-year-old man, was later arrested suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
