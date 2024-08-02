Police make arrests after reports of armed man and woman racially abusing people in Wath
South Yorkshire Police was called at 4.47pm on Wednesday, July 31 to reports that several members of the public had been ‘verbally abused’ outside a premises on Manvers Way in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham.
Officers attended and searched a vehicle, where a weapon was found.
A 52-year-old man was arrested for racially aggravated public order and possession of an offensive weapon, and a 50-year-old woman was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. Both have been bailed with conditions as enquiries into the incident continue.
Anyone with concerns about the incident, or who has any information which may assist officers, is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 688 of 31 July. You can report online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/reportcrime