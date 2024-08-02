A man and woman have been arrested and bailed after police were called to reports of people being verbally abused in Wath-upon-Dearne.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were called at 4.47pm on Wednesday, July 31 to reports that several members of the public had been ‘verbally abused’ outside a premises on Manvers Way in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham.

Officers attended and searched a vehicle, where a weapon was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 52-year-old man was arrested for racially aggravated public order and possession of an offensive weapon. A 50-year-old woman was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. Both have been bailed with conditions as enquiries continue.

Anyone with concerns about the incident, or who has any information which may assist officers, is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 688 of 31 July. You can report online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/reportcrime