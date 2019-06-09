Police looking for man captured in CCTV images following burglary
Police probing a burglary in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they believed could assist in their investigation.
At around 6.20pm on April 30, an unknown offender had entered the 'staff only' area at Air Haus Inflatable Park and took £1,000 from the till before leaving through the main entrance.
The alleged theft wasn't discovered until the park's staff viewed CCTV footage later on.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The police said: "We believe that the man shown in the images could hold important about the incident and officers are keen to speak to him."
The public are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 845 of 30 April if they recognise him or saw anything suspicious at the park that day.
Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.