Police leave empty-handed after raid at Sheffield’s former Office Outlet premises 

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers executed a warrant.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 19th Dec 2023, 06:30 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 06:33 GMT
Officers were spotted forcing entry into the former Office Outlet at St Mary’s Gate Retail Park yesterday afternoon.

Three police vehicles including a Tactical Support Group van were captured parked outside the building, as well at least nine officers in riot gear. 

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers executed a warrant at a commercial premises on Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre on Monday (December 18), shortly before 12.30pm.

The force added: "No arrests were made, or items seized, and enquiries are ongoing."

In 2019, the stationery chain Office Outlet went into administration and closed all of its 94 stores across the UK. In 2022, Lidl submitted a planning application to open a store at the site, but subsequently withdrew its plans in October of this year.

Sheffield's Local Plan states that 1,006 new homes could be created on the plot.

