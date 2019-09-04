Police launch probe into burglary in Sheffield suburb

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into a report of burglary in Handsworth that occurred early Wednesday morning.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 17:22
Handsworth Crescent in Sheffield

The police said they were called to Handsworth Crescent just after 6.30am after a resident reported a burglary.

"We received reports today, Wednesday September 4 at 6.33am of a burglary believed to have happened overnight on Handsworth Crescent.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 122 of September 4."