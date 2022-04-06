South Yorkshire Police said they were called on April 5, at 9.13pm to reports that a delivery driver had been robbed whilst out making a delivery in the Swallownest area of Rotherham.

It is reported that the victim was approached by two men in dark clothing and balaclavas while parked on Aston Close.

It is understood that the driver was forcibly removed from his car, a black Volvo V40, before one of the men jumped into his vehicle and drove it off. The second man fled the scene on foot.

The victim received a minor injury as a result of being forcibly removed from his vehicle.