Police launch hunt for Sheffield man wanted following assault

Polce have asked for the public's help in tracing a man wanted in connection with an assault
Darren Hastings, 44, is wanted in connected with a reported assalt in September, where a 44-year-old woman was injured.
He is also wanted for recall to prison.
He is believed to be in the city centre on a daily basis and is described as being around 6ft tall, of thin build with green eyes and cropped brown hair.
He has a scar on the right side of his face and a number of distinctive tattoos including a smoking skull on his scalp and a picture of a bulldog on his left arm.
Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 14/141356/18.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.