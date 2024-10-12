Police launch hunt as woman goes missing in Doncaster while on bail
Officers said in a statement that Ashley Owen-Foster.aged 36, was wanted ‘for failure to answer bail in connection with reports of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods’.
The said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Owen-Foster recently, or knows where she might be staying.
“She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with long straight brown hair.”
They want anyone with information that could help find her to call 101 or get in touch online via the South Yorkshire Police onlne portal.
When you get in touch, please quote incident number 114 of April 6 2023.
You can also submit information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website