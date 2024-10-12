Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police have put out a ‘wanted’ appeal for a woman who has has gone missing on bail.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said in a statement that Ashley Owen-Foster.aged 36, was wanted ‘for failure to answer bail in connection with reports of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods’.

The said: “We want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Owen-Foster recently, or knows where she might be staying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police are looking for a Ashley Owen-Foster, aged 36. pictured | South Yorkshire Police

“She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with long straight brown hair.”

They want anyone with information that could help find her to call 101 or get in touch online via the South Yorkshire Police onlne portal .

When you get in touch, please quote incident number 114 of April 6 2023.

You can also submit information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website