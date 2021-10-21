On September 25, at around 5pm, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the leg on Hatfield House Lane.

The offender fled the scene down Sicey Avenue towards Firth Park.

Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may have information about a stabbing on Hatfield House Lane in Sheffield on September 25

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Officers now want to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection to the incident.