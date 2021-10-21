Police launch CCTV appeal after man stabbed in leg near Firth Park Sheffield
Police in Sheffield have launched an appeal after a man was stabbed in the leg.
On September 25, at around 5pm, a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the leg on Hatfield House Lane.
The offender fled the scene down Sicey Avenue towards Firth Park.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
Officers now want to speak to the man in the CCTV images in connection to the incident.
If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 700 of 25 September.