Police launch appeal after man badly injured in Rotherham attack
Detectives investigating a serious assault in Rotherham have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the investigation.
By Ben Green
Monday, 12 August, 2019, 10:58
It was reported that a disturbance took place outside the County Borough pub on Bridgegate at around 7.45pm on Saturday 23 March 2019.A male victim, aged 48, was punched causing him to fall to the ground and he suffered serious facial injuries.Officers want to speak to the pictured man as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.Do you recognise him ? If you have information that might help please call 101 quoting incident number 799 of the 23 March 2019. You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.