South Yorkshire Police expects the city’s pubs and clubs to be busy, with the Friday before Christmas Eve traditionally popular for festive nights out and parties.

But the force wants revellers to remember the night for the right reasons – rather than for ending up in a police cell.

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to revellers ahead of Mad Friday (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “The vast majority will head out into the pubs and clubs of South Yorkshire and have a great night out, and that’s how we want it to be.

“Unfortunately a very small minority of people will remember their night out for all the wrong reasons and find themselves spending the night in a police cell.

“I want to encourage people to have a great night out whilst not spoiling it for themselves and others by getting arrested.

“I would ask everyone to trust their instincts and step away from situations if you feel there is a problem. Look out for yourself and for others.

“Also don’t forget to leave sufficient time for alcohol to exit your system before driving, including the morning after a night out. You may still be over the limit to drive.”

A special police operation will be mounted on Mad Friday when extra officers will be on duty in a bid to keep people safe.