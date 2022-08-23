Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The step up in proactively stopping motorists is part of a national campaign to to curb summertime drink and drug driving.

Figures show people in the summer and hotter weather are more likely to get behind the wheel after a party or gathering, similar to the traditional rise in incidents at Christmas time.

The roadside tests will also be carried out in the mornings to catch people who might try driving after staying out until the early hours.

Police have launched a summer crackdown on drink driving, warning motorists they face checks in the morning as well as at night. Photo John Giles/PA Wire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads Policing Sergeant Martyn Micklethwaite, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Driving while over the limit or under the influence affects your judgement and reaction time, this includes recreational drugs as well as prescribed drugs, and although our tests do not check for prescribed drugs, it’s important to know your dosage and how your body responds to it.

“By drink or drug driving you could lose your job, your family or potentially your life. Drink driving kills, it’s a fact, and you could be responsible for the death of someone’s loved one, and potentially spend up to 14 years in prison.

“We will be carrying out stops of drivers over the next couple of weeks to ensure the message is clear, there is no excuse for drink or drug driving and it will not be tolerated.