Police in Sheffield are warning of an increase in the number of burglaries being reported in the S5 area of the city.

The S5 postcose incorporates areas including Firth Park, Fir Vale, Longley, Parson Cross, Shirecliffe, Shiregreen, Southey Green and Wadsley Bridge.

South Yorkshire Police revealed that a number of the recent break-ins reported were “two-in-one” crimes where offenders broke into homes to steal the keys to vehicles parked outside.

In a warning, the force said: “There has been a recent increase in the number of burglaries being reported to us in the S5 area of Sheffield.

“A significant number of these reports are two-in-one burglaries, where offenders gain access to your home to steal your keys and then vehicle.

“Our intelligence picture is developing daily, and we are working hard to tackle this recent spike, but there are also some things you can do to keep your home and vehicle safe.

“Burglars know where items are stored and are looking for easy opportunities such as unlocked sheds, garages or even back doors.”

To help secure your home, make sure:

- All doors and windows are locked

- All house, shed, garage and car keys are hidden

- The light timer switch is turned on if you go out for the evening

- Garage and shed doors are locked securely

SYP added: “If possible, consider installing a video doorbell or CCTV camera system to make your home less of an appealing target to criminals.

“Motion sensors, anti-snap locks, and a good quality alarm system are also effective methods.

“To make your vehicle less of a target consider fitting steering wheel locks and don't leave any valuables in your car overnight.”

If you spot a crime as it is taking place, call 999.

If you return home and find your property has been broken into, report the break-in online here: https://orlo.uk/u56Oy, or by calling 101.

You can read more crime prevention advice by visiting https://orlo.uk/DRZbI