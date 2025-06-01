Police issue urgent appeal over missing 63-year-old with Sheffield links who has not been seen in 11 days

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who’s not been seen for 11 days.

Nottinghamshire Police have said that they concerned for the safety of Ben, who was reported missing from the Broxtowe area of Nottingham, having last been seen Wednesday, May 21.

Ben iswhite , 63 years old, tall, slim and has thinning grey hair. He dresses casual, often wearing a T-shirt and trainers.

He has extensive links to Sheffield.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

“If you have seen Ben or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0408_29052025.”

