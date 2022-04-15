Police issue urgent appeal after boy, 12, disappears in Sheffield

A police search is under way this afternoon following the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 15th April 2022, 2:34 pm

The youngster, Nathaniel, was last seen at around 10.30am at a property on Bluebell Close, in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

Read More

Read More
Disabled man threatened with knife on West Street, Sheffield, backs officers ove...

He is mixed race, slim build and has black hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nathaniel, age 12, was last seen this morning at around 10.30am at a property on Bluebell Close, in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

MORE: South Yorkshire shoplifter is jailed after he grabbed a man's genitals as he was detained

It is believed that Nathaniel was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey coat and black trainers when he was last seen.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nathaniel's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

MORE: Man, 22, due to appear at Sheffield court after reported rape and sexual assault in Barnsley

A photograph has been shared in the hope that Nathaniel will be recognised and sightings will be reported to the police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or which may help police officers should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 367 of April 15.