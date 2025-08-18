Police issue update on probe into fan's alleged use of vile chant about murdered schoolboy Harvey Willgoose

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Aug 2025, 11:11 BST
Police have issued an update into an investigation into a Birmingham City football fan’s alleged use of a vile chant referencing murdered Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose during their cup clash with Sheffield United last week.

The chant was reportedly used by a single Birmingham City fan during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at St Andrew’s, during the Blades’ first away fixture of the new season.

A video appearing to show the fan using the chant was circulated on social media, but has since been taken down.

Devoted Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose was just 15-years-old when he was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025
Devoted Sheffield United fan Harvey Willgoose was just 15-years-old when he was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025 | 3rd party

West Midlands Police said a teenage boy from Solihull, near Birmingham, was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday night, and still remained in custody on Thursday afternoon (August 14, 2025).

A spokesperson for the force told The Star this morning (Monday, August 18, 2025): “The teenager arrested has been bailed with strict conditions while our enquiries continue.”

The force also issued the following statement following Wednesday night’s match: “A teenager has been arrested following offensive chanting at Wednesday’s match involving Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

“Officers were made aware of a video showing an offensive chant aimed at Sheffield United fans.

“The boy, from Solihull, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

“He remains in custody at this time while our enquiries continue.”

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Football Club said the club was supporting West Midlands Police with their investigation.

They added: “Authorities were alerted to a video recorded during Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Sheffield United.

“A teenage boy has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

“The club wishes to reiterate its stance of zero tolerance towards all anti-social behaviour.”

Devoted Sheffield United fan Harvey was just 15-years-old when he was fatally stabbed by a fellow pupil in the courtyard of All Saints Catholic High School a few minutes into the lunch break on February 3, 2025.

The fan’s arrest comes a matter of days after Harvey’s teenage killer - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was found guilty of Harvey’s murder on Friday, August 8, 2025, following a five-week Sheffield Crown Court trial.

The teenage defendant will now be sentenced for Harvey’s murder during a hearing at the same court, which is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2025.

