Police issue update on major police incident on Sheffield estate
Police have issued an update on the major police incident taking place on a Sheffield estate.
Police were called to Batemoor Road at about 3pm this afternoon to reports if a disturbance near the ambulance station.
Residents said around 10 police cars attended, including armed police, and that someone had seen a samurai sword.
Others commenting on Facebook said they saw ‘loads’ of police cars heading towards the incident and armed police running round the estate, with one describing the scene as ‘mad’.
The police are believed to have entered a property on the road before making three arrests and seizing an ‘offensive weapon’.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Batemoor Road in Sheffield at around 3pm this afternoon after reports of a disturbance taking place in the street.
“Three people have been arrested, two on suspicion of affray the third on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
“A fourth person has been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.”