Alleged assault near Ecclesfield School, Sheffield: Police issue update
Police have issued an update after a child was taken to hospital after an incident near a Sheffield school
South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an altercation involving two children on a field opposite Ecclesfield School, on Friday December 15, along with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. One girl, aged 13, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
They said at the time that a second girl, aged 12, had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Police said in a statement today: "We can confirm that a 12-year-old girl has been released on bail pending further enquiries and the 13-year-old girl taken to hospital with head injuries is no longer in hospital."
Police said on Friday that officers had been in contact with the school and, and urged anyone with concerns to speak to officers.
The force added that anyone with information about the incident which may assist officers was asked to report it via 101, quoting incident number 199 of December 15.