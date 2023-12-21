Police have issued an update after a child was taken to hospital after an incident near a Sheffield school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A child has been released from hospital following an alleged 'assault', near a Sheffield school.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an altercation involving two children on a field opposite Ecclesfield School, on Friday December 15, along with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. One girl, aged 13, was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said at the time that a second girl, aged 12, had been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police said in a statement today: "We can confirm that a 12-year-old girl has been released on bail pending further enquiries and the 13-year-old girl taken to hospital with head injuries is no longer in hospital."

Police said on Friday that officers had been in contact with the school and, and urged anyone with concerns to speak to officers.