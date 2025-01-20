Police issue tickets for illegal parking around Mam Tor, Rushup Edge and Winnats Pass
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers from the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team concentrated on parking at popular beauty spots including Mam Tor and Rushup Edge.
They also checked parking along Winnats Pass.
The police team said officers carried out checks due to “persistent parking issues.”
On Saturday, a spokesperson said. “Despite the challenging weather conditions of thick fog and cold temperatures, the influx of visitors in the early hours overwhelmed the limited parking facilities in the area.
“Both officers in vehicles and on foot worked for several hours to try and manage traffic flow and deter illegal and hazardous parking, a difficult task given the high volume of vehicles and visitors.
“Numerous tickets were issued along the designated "Clearway" on Winnats Pass, with additional enforcement by the council's Civil Parking Enforcement Officers on vehicles parked on or behind double yellow lines along the main road.
“These measures were implemented to ensure the safety of pedestrians and to facilitate the movement of traffic.
“Today's enforcement efforts were undertaken to convey a clear message that the escalating parking problems in the area are unacceptable.
“While monitoring and enforcement actions will be taken against inconsiderate and dangerous parking behavior whenever possible, it is important to note that these efforts require significant resources and cannot be sustained on a regular basis, particularly considering the frequency of these issues, which obviously peaks during the weekends.
“The longstanding parking challenges at this location have been a point of concern for some time now, prompting ongoing communication and collaboration with our partners to try and find solutions to this issue.”
The police team said on Sunday a some motorists who were “directed to the best places to park” but some ignored the advice and were issued with tickets.