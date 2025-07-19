Police issue safety warning to parents after 12-year-old caught riding motorbike on 'busy' Sheffield road
Officers from the Sheffield South East NPT (neighbourhood policing team) seized the bike yesterday (July 18).
It was caught being ridden by a 12-year-old on a ‘busy road’.
The situation has resulted in the local force releasing a safety warning asking parents to be vigilant about their child’s safety.
In a statement on Facebook, the team said: “Yesterday this bicycle was seized from a 12-year-old child who was riding it on a busy road.
“Please be reminded that it is illegal for such bikes to be operated on roads, public land, or footpaths. While it is never our intention to diminish a child's enjoyment or sense of freedom by taking away a child's ‘gift’, we have to prioritise their safety above all else.
“The potential consequences of reckless behaviour could lead to us having to take your loved one to hospital with serious injury or worse.
“Please consider this before letting your children out on a road on a motorbike.”