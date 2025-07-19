Police have issued a public safety warning after officers seized a powered bike being driven illegally by a 12-year-old.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Sheffield South East NPT (neighbourhood policing team) seized the bike yesterday (July 18).

It was caught being ridden by a 12-year-old on a ‘busy road’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are asking parents to be cautious after a 12-year-old was caught riding a motorbike on a busy road. | SYP

The situation has resulted in the local force releasing a safety warning asking parents to be vigilant about their child’s safety.

In a statement on Facebook, the team said: “Yesterday this bicycle was seized from a 12-year-old child who was riding it on a busy road.

“Please be reminded that it is illegal for such bikes to be operated on roads, public land, or footpaths. While it is never our intention to diminish a child's enjoyment or sense of freedom by taking away a child's ‘gift’, we have to prioritise their safety above all else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The potential consequences of reckless behaviour could lead to us having to take your loved one to hospital with serious injury or worse.

“Please consider this before letting your children out on a road on a motorbike.”