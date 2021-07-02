A cordon of police tape . (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

The much-anticipated match against Ukraine kicks off at 8pm UK time on Saturday, with football fans expected to flock to city centre bars as well as pubs and clubs in local communities to enjoy the game.

South Yorkshire Police chiefs are urging fans to ‘drink safe,’ warning that historically, England’s involvement in major tournaments has seen an increase in alcohol-related incidents, disorder and domestic abuse.

Extra police officers have been drafted in.

Football fans in Sheffield watching the England v Germany game on Tuesday

Superintendent Paul McCurry who is overseeing the policing operation in Sheffield for the Euros tournament, said: “We know how much this match will mean to people and we join them in getting behind our England players, and cheering them on.

“However, there is more of a serious side and we tend to see a rise in alcohol-related incidents, disorder and domestic abuse, as well as an increased demand on our 101 system.

“We are expecting Saturday to be busy before the game as well as after the game, and have additional resources to help with the demand. We will be providing visibility in the town centres and around licenced premises to prevent disorder before and after the game.

“Remember licenced premises have reduced capacity and most of them will require you to book before attending, ensure you follow all the guidelines set out by venues to remain Covid safe.”

He added: “We don’t want to spoil anybody’s fun, please enjoy the game, but know we will not tolerate criminal behaviour and will be on hand if we are needed. Help us to help you stay safe by drinking responsibly and being aware of your actions.

“I’m sure we join you all in wishing England all the best for Saturday. Whether you are watching it in the pub, or at home have fun, enjoy the game and stay safe.”

Fans who celebrated England’s win against Germany on Tuesday night celebrated by jumping into the fountain in Barker’s Pool in the city centre.