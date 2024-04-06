Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an image of a man with links to Sheffield wanted on recall to prison for burglary offences.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to trace Luke Maxwell, aged 19, who is believed to have links to Sheffield, Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, and Long Eaton in Derbyshire.

Members of the public are warned not to approach him, and to call 999 immediately if he is seen.

Luke Maxwell is wanted for a recall to prison for burglary offences, and has known links to Sheffield.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails Sergeant Rebecca Hill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to track down this suspect as soon as possible and are appealing for the public to help us.