Officers from Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have given out advice on how to best protect your home over Christmas.

It follows a rise in the number of burglaries reported in the town in recent months, including two on Wordsworth Place and Highfields Road.

Detective Constable Gavin Hooton said: “While we appreciate this isn’t new advice and it may appear common sense, in the run up to the festive period it is absolutely worth reiterating.

Police have warned residents to be vigilant following a spate of burglaries in Dronfield in recent months

“We know that people may have more valuables in the house than usual, or will have made plans to be away from home.

“It is particularly important that you leave your home secure whenever you go out and if you are going away over the Christmas holidays.

“It is worth having an ‘exit routine’ whenever you are going to leave the property for a period time, and the following tips may come in useful.

“If you have any information about burglaries in the Dronfield area, please don’t hesitate to contact us using the details below.”

The advice is to close and lock all windows and doors before going out, even if only leaving home for a short period of time, and double-lock any door where possible.

All valuables, including presents under the Christmas tree, should be out of sight while handbags and keys should be kept away from the letterbox or cat flap.

Car documents or ID should also be hidden away from places such as kitchens or hallways.

When going out all day, residents are advised to use a timer device to automatically turn lights and a radio and to set their burglar alarm.

In the evening, the curtains should be shut and the light on.

Police are also reminding residents to make sure their side gate is locked, alongside their shed or garage, and that their bike is locked inside a secure shed or garage, to a robust fitting bolted to the ground or wall, like a ground anchor.

Here are five additional tips from Derbyshire police to help you keep your home and belongings stay safe while you’re away:

- If you’re off on holiday and wish to post anything on social media, make sure your posts aren’t public and that they’re only seen by your friends

- Leave lights and a radio on a timer to make the property appear occupied

- Get a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property or join a Neighbourhood or resident Watch Scheme

- Consider asking your neighbours to close curtains after dark and to park on your drive

- Remember to cancel newspaper and milk deliveries.