Police issue hard-hitting message to Sheffield drug dealers after confiscating crack cocaine and heroin

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team posted ‘a message to Burngreave drug dealers' on Facebook yesterday and revealed they had taken action to smash suspected drug dealing operations in the area.

The team posted: “What might seem and quick and easy way to make a bit of cash will eventually come unstuck! Yesterday officers from the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team recovered two quantities of suspected class A drugs from areas around Spital Hill, with one adult male arrested for drug supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Early yesterday morning officers attended an address in Burngreave to conduct a welfare check on a vulnerable female. A number of people were located inside the property and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and heroin recovered. An investigation for drug supply offences is now underway with a view to prosecuting those responsible.

Police target suspected drug dealers in the area.

“Later on in the day, whilst patrolling the Spital Hill area, who males were seen acting suspiciously in the doorway of a property. Upon seeing police one of the males discarded a package underneath a parked car. The package contained a number of wraps of suspected crack cocaine. One male was arrested for possession with intent to supply for which he is now under investigation for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team continue to make multiple arrests in the area linked to drug supply.”

Officers said the operation was launched after residents in the community highlighted drug use and supply as a key priority that needs tackling.

The team warned: “The last sentence issued by Sheffield Crown Court for a male we arrested for the same offence (drug offences) was eight years in prison – don’t waste your life!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad