Police issue E-fits of men wanted over Doncaster burglary

Police E-fits have been released of two men wanted over a burglary in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 11th November 2019, 10:25 am
Do you know these two men?

Four men are believed to have broken into a house in the Hatfield area of Doncaster at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 9.

The men, who wore face coverings, forced entry into a property on Cemetery Road, with one of the crooks said to have been carrying a machete.

The occupants were not at home at the time and the burglars left the property after being disturbed by the alarm going off.

They are thought to have left in a silver Ford Fiesta.E-fits have been released of two of the men wanted over the raid.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 436 of October 9.Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.