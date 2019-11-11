Do you know these two men?

Four men are believed to have broken into a house in the Hatfield area of Doncaster at around 2pm on Wednesday, October 9.

The men, who wore face coverings, forced entry into a property on Cemetery Road, with one of the crooks said to have been carrying a machete.

The occupants were not at home at the time and the burglars left the property after being disturbed by the alarm going off.