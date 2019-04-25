Police issue e-fit in connection with indecent exposure in Rotherham

Officers have issued an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an indecent exposure in Rotherham.

At around 2.45pm on Tuesday, March 26, a 17-year-old girl was at the junction of New Road and Sandygate, Rotherham, when a black car stopped alongside her.

Do you recognise this man?

The driver of the car is said to have leant towards the open passenger window and asked for directions.

She didn’t quite hear what he said so she asked him to repeat it, at which point he indecently exposed himself to the girl and drove off.

The man was described by the victim as in his 30s, mixed race, slim build and wearing a baseball cap.

Police want to hear from anyone who may recognise the man in the e-fit image.

If you know who he might be, or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 539 of March 26, 2019.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.