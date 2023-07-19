He has several aliases and connections with London, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The public are urged to keep away from a wanted Sheffield man.

Terry Hutley, aged 47, is reported to have breached his licence conditions after serving a custodial sentence and police in Rotherham intend to recall him to prison.

Terry Hutley, aged 47, is reported to have breached his licence conditions and police want to recall him to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is 5ft 3ins, slim, with a bald head and uses aliases including Roberto Nolan, Terry Nozilla, and Sandy.

He has distinctive tattoos including a jaguar on his upper left arm, a Viking face an American civil war soldier on his right arm, a heart tattoo with a dagger through it on his right shoulder, a skull with devil horns and a cross on his right forearm, and a skull with fire on his right thigh.

Police say he has connections in London, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

If you see Hutley, do not approach him but call 999.