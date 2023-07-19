News you can trust since 1887
Police issue 'do not approach' warning over Sheffield man on the run

He has several aliases and connections with London, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

By David Walsh
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:28 BST

The public are urged to keep away from a wanted Sheffield man. 

Terry Hutley, aged 47, is reported to have breached his licence conditions after serving a custodial sentence and police in Rotherham intend to recall him to prison. 

He is 5ft 3ins, slim, with a bald head and uses aliases including Roberto Nolan, Terry Nozilla, and Sandy. 

He has distinctive tattoos including a jaguar on his upper left arm, a Viking face an American civil war soldier on his right arm, a heart tattoo with a dagger through it on his right shoulder, a skull with devil horns and a cross on his right forearm, and a skull with fire on his right thigh.

Police say he has connections in London, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

If you see Hutley, do not approach him but call 999. 

If you have information about where heis or has been, report it by calling 101 quoting reference number 560 of 18 July 2023 or online smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk

