Officers have released CCTV footage of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the keyless vehicle theft.

It is reported that a grey Hyundai was stolen from Queen Mary Road on the Manor, Sheffield, at around 2.20am on Friday 27 May.

It is believed a device was used to amplify the key signal from the victim’s home, allowing the offenders to steal the car without having the key.

Police have issued CCTV of three men wanted over the theft of a car in Sheffield.

Officers are now keen to identify the men in the footage as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Do you recognise them?

“If you have any information, or any CCTV or dash cam footage which could help with enquiries, please contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/97983/22.”

PC Sarah Ashton, who is leading the investigation into the theft said: “I know this type of crime is concerning for those who have cars with keyless entry functionality, and it is more common in newer, higher value vehicles.