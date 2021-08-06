Police issue CCTV appeal after man is hospitalised in Sheffield city centre attack
Police in Sheffield want to speak to the man pictured after an assault in Sheffield city centre left the young victim in hospital.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 8:13 am
It is reported that at around 3.30am on Saturday 17 July, the victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted on West Street, where he was hit over the head by an unknown man, causing him to suffer injuries that required hospital treatment.
Officers want to speak to the man in the CCTV image as they believe he may hold information.