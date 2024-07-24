Police issue CCTV appeal after bank card theft at cash machine by Morrisons in Rotherham
On July 6, at 11.30am, it is reported that an elderly man had his bank card stolen at a cash machine next to the Morrisons in Cortonwood Retail Park in Brampton, Rotherham.
The victim said that he was approached by a man who told him the machine wasn’t working properly. While the victim was distracted, it is alleged that the man then took the bank card and used it elsewhere to withdraw money.
Enquiries are ongoing, and South Yorkshire Police is keen to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may be able to assist them with their investigation.
The man is described as aged in his 30s, 6ft tall, and of stocky build. He has short black hair and a short beard.
If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/122379/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can anonymously pass on what you know by contacting Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.