Large numbers of car enthusiasts gathered on the B&Q car park on Queens Road in what South Yorkshire Police described as a ‘large, organised car meet’.

Police officers attended and patrolled local streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car enthusiasts gathered on the car park of B&Q on Queens Road, Sheffield, last night - attracting the attention of the police

The force said the driver of one car was reported after being spotted driving onto the car park with his friend on the roof of the vehicle.

In a Facebook post written while the event was running, South Yorkshire Police said: “We have roads policing officers in attendance and policing the area.

“All we ask of those attending, is please behave.

“There are kids and families here, both in the car park and on the pavements outside.