Police issue 'behave' warning as car meet is held on B&Q car park in Sheffield

Police attended a large ‘car meet’ on the car park of a B&Q store in Sheffield last night and warned those attending to “behave”.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 8:41 am

Large numbers of car enthusiasts gathered on the B&Q car park on Queens Road in what South Yorkshire Police described as a ‘large, organised car meet’.

Police officers attended and patrolled local streets.

Car enthusiasts gathered on the car park of B&Q on Queens Road, Sheffield, last night - attracting the attention of the police

The force said the driver of one car was reported after being spotted driving onto the car park with his friend on the roof of the vehicle.

In a Facebook post written while the event was running, South Yorkshire Police said: “We have roads policing officers in attendance and policing the area.

“All we ask of those attending, is please behave.

“There are kids and families here, both in the car park and on the pavements outside.

“We’ve already had one driver reported for carrying his ‘mate’ on the roof as they drove in. An expensive and potentially dangerous high jinks.”

