Arkadiv Doniek, a Polish national, is wanted in connection with offences under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 committed in 2017.

Doniek was initially circulated as wanted in March 2019 but despite extensive enquiries by the police, hasn’t been located since.

The force is now asking the public to assist with any information that may lead to him being found.

Doniek is described as white and he has short brown hair.

He is also known to use the aliases; Arkadiusz Domiek and Arkadiusz Doniek.

Doniek is believed to have links to Leicester, however address checks have so far proved negative.