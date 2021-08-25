Police issue appeal to trace whereabouts of wanted man
South Yorkshire Police have issued a fresh appeal to help them trace a wanted man, who has been at large for more than two years.
Arkadiv Doniek, a Polish national, is wanted in connection with offences under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008 committed in 2017.
Doniek was initially circulated as wanted in March 2019 but despite extensive enquiries by the police, hasn’t been located since.
The force is now asking the public to assist with any information that may lead to him being found.
Doniek is described as white and he has short brown hair.
He is also known to use the aliases; Arkadiusz Domiek and Arkadiusz Doniek.
Doniek is believed to have links to Leicester, however address checks have so far proved negative.
Those who have any information about his whereabouts that can help the police with their enquiries, please contact them on general line 101 quoting crime reference 14/20569/17.