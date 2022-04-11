South Yorkshire Police said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 8pm on Wednesday, February 23, when a house on Bartholomew Close, in the Whiston area of Rotherham, was broken into.

The man is believed to have escaped with a safe full of gold jewellery.

Investigations have been continuing into the incident, and detectives in Rotherham have now released a CCTV image of somebody they would like to speak to regarding the incident as it is believed they can help with the investigation.

Police have released the CCTV image of a wanted man following a burglary in Rotherham in February.

In a statement, DC Danielle Hardman said: “We have been pro-actively following all lines of enquiry into this incident to try and retrieve the stolen items for the victims.

“Our CCTV searches have led us to want to speak to the individual pictured here as we believe they can help us with our enquiries.

"The items stolen had sentimental as well as a monetary value and I would appeal to anyone with information about the incident or who is offered any of the items pictured for sale to get in contact.”

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man in the image, and can assist with their enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 412 of 24 February.