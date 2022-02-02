Police issue appeal for information overnight as Sheffield man is reported missing

A police search has been mounted by a man reported missing in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 7:40 am

Officers in the city issued an appeal for information overnight as they attempt to locate the missing 30-year-old, named only as Nathan.

South Yorkshire Police said Nathan, of Sharrowvale, is white, 6ft 4ins tall, of a large build, with long black hair and a thick black beard.

South Yorkshire Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing man, named only as Nathan. Police officers in Sheffield are searching for him

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 985 of February 1, 2022.