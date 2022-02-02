Police issue appeal for information overnight as Sheffield man is reported missing
A police search has been mounted by a man reported missing in Sheffield.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
Officers in the city issued an appeal for information overnight as they attempt to locate the missing 30-year-old, named only as Nathan.
South Yorkshire Police said Nathan, of Sharrowvale, is white, 6ft 4ins tall, of a large build, with long black hair and a thick black beard.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 985 of February 1, 2022.