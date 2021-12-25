Police issue appeal for information after lorry driver killed in A635 Goldthorpe Bypass in Barnsley, South Yorkshire
Police have issued an appeal for information after a lorry driver died following a collision in Barnsley on Friday morning.
Police were called at 7.24am to reports of a collision involving two HGVs and two cars on the A635 Goldthorpe Bypass (Dearne Valley Parkway) on Friday, December 24.
The driver of the Mercedes HGV, a 53-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Scania, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The drivers of two cars who were both travelling behind the Scania HGV both suffered minor injuries.
The incident had also forced the road to be closed for most of the day.
The police said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or who captured dash cam of the incident, to get in touch with us via 101.
"Any footage can be emailed to [email protected] The incident number to quote is 191 of 24 December."