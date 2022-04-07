The 27-year-old, named only as Bradley, was seen leaving an address on Holgate Road, Parson Cross, around 9pm yeserday and was later seen at Deerlands Close at around 11.45pm.

Bradley has since been reported missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley has been missing from Parson Cross, Sheffield, since yesterday

He is white, around 5ft 9 tall, of a medium build with brown hair.

He has a red rose tattoo on his left arm and a full sleeve of tattoos.