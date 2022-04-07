Police issue appeal for information after disappearance of missing Sheffield man
A police search has been mounted for a man reported missing in Sheffield.
The 27-year-old, named only as Bradley, was seen leaving an address on Holgate Road, Parson Cross, around 9pm yeserday and was later seen at Deerlands Close at around 11.45pm.
Bradley has since been reported missing.
He is white, around 5ft 9 tall, of a medium build with brown hair.
He has a red rose tattoo on his left arm and a full sleeve of tattoos.
Bradley was wearing a grey jacket when last seen.