At around 1.30pm on Sunday, April 3, officers responded to a collision involving an HGV and a number of other vehicles on Claycliffe Road, in Barugh Green, Barnsley.

The driver of a Vauxhall Astra involved in the collision, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The front passenger in the Vauxhall Astra, a woman in her 30s, was rushed to hospital via ambulance with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Stock police crime image. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The rear seat passenger, a 10-year-old boy, was also brought to hospital with serious injuries, and is now in a stable condition.

The HGV was not the only vehicle involved in the collision as it is believed that a red Mini Cooper, a white Mercedes, and a black Kia were all involved as well.

However, none of the occupants of these vehicles suffered serious injuries during the collision.

Roads policing officers from South Yorkshire Police today appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage to help them investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They said in a statement: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or cars prior, to call 101 quoting incident number 407 of 3 April 2022.