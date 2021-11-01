Yobs were spotted driving dangerously around Concord Park in Shiregreen, where police said they had also circled dog walkers in an intimidating manner.

South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team, which is dedicated to cracking down on such anti-social behaviour, slammed those responsible as it shared photos over the weekend.

The team wrote: “Four bikes were reported on Sunday 17th October 2021 riding in Concord Park intentionally riding at dogs and circling dog owners intimidating them. Three of them were photographed.

South Yorkshire Police have shared these photos in an attempt to find anti-social bikers who reportedly drove at dogs in Concord Park, Shiregreen, Sheffield

“This is one in a series of worrying incidents on the park. What we cannot understand is that these bikes are not cheap and the adult riders are wearing all of the kit.

“This makes this type of behaviour even more frustrating. The riders clearly should know better and will have options to ride legally if they could be bothered.”

Officers said officers had attended the park after the incident and obtained the footage which was being circulated in an attempt to identify the offenders.

They told how over the past four days alone, South Yorkshire Police had received an astonishing 179 reports of incidents involving off-road bikes and quad bikes.

The drivers’ actions have been widely condemned on social media.

One person wrote: “I've seen them with little kids sat in front of the 'adults' too. Complete anti-social morons!”

Another commented: “Pond life. These cretins give proper bikers a bad name unfortunately.”