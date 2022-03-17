Police issue 13 per cent fewer speeding tickets since pandemic – with one driver clocked at 156mph

In 2019, 71, 464 notice of intended prosecution (NIP) were issued across the region for speeding.

In 2021, 61,491 NIPs were issued in South Yorkshire -a reduction of 13 per cent.

In 2020, 65,492 NIPS were issued.

South Yorkshire Police issued 13 per cent fewer speeding tickets in 2021, compared to 2019, new figures show.

The reduction is largely due to lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions, said a police spokesperson.

“We saw a decline in the number of speeding fines issued across South Yorkshire in 2020 and 2021,” said the spokesperon.

“We can attribute this reduction largely to the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions which saw less vehicles travelling on the road network.”

“Our Roads Policing Team are also highly visible across South Yorkshire; this is designed to act as a deterrent to those who consider speeding or committing any other road offence.”

Excluding motorways, Sheffield took the top spot for the number of NIPs issued, with 37,473 handed out since 2019.

This was followed by Doncaster (17, 993), Barnsley (15,577) and Rotherham (15,413).

In 2022 so far, the highest speed clocked in the region excluding motorways was a vehicle caught at 106mph on the A616 in Barnsley.

A vehicle was also clocked at 156mph on the M1 between J33-32 Southbound – the highest speed caught this year so far.

Fastest speeds in each area this year

Sheffield

A61 Halifax Road – 85mph

Doncaster

A638 York Rd – 100mph

Rotherham

A630 Doncaster Road – 76mph

Barnsley