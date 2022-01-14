Police investigation into death of new born baby in Doncaster continues

Officers were called at 12.15pm on December 16 after the body of the newborn was found at an address in Norman Crescent, Rossington.

A post mortem was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine the cause of death.

Two women, aged 17 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Norman Crescent in Rossington where the baby was found

The 17-year-old is no longer a suspect.