An investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found in a Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to The Dell – a recreation ground on Dell Avenue in Grimethorpe, which features a fishing pond at about 10.30am on Thursday.

Dell Avenue, Grimethorpe. Picture: Google.

A cordon was put in place while specialist officers recovered the body from the water.

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries were underway.