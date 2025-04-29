Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com



Officers are investigating after a pocket bully called Yoda was allegedly stolen during a break-in, as its owners shared a social media plea for them to be returned home safely.

South Yorkshire Police received reports of a burglary at a home on London Road on Sunday (April 27) at 8.25am.

It is alleged that someone broke into the property before making off with the pocket bully, called Yoda.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At 8.25am on Sunday, we received a report of a burglary at a property in London Road, which is alleged to have taken place between 3am and 7am that morning.

Police are investigating after Yoda, a pocket bully, was allegedly stolen during a break-in in Sheffield. | Chloe Ibbetson

“It is reported that an individual forced entry to the address and stole the occupant’s dog.

“Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.”

Yoda’s owner, Chloe Ibbetson, has been sharing pictures of him online as she tries to bring her beloved pooch home.

