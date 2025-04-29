Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating reports of an assault outside a railway station which landed a man in hospital.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police received reports of the alleged assault on Schwabisch Gmund Way - just outside Barnsley railway station - at 8.11pm yesterday (April 28).

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he remains with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating after a man in his 40s was hospitalised following an alleged attack near Barnsley train station. | Google Maps

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “At 8.11pm yesterday (Monday, April 28) we received reports of a man with injuries on Schwabisch Gmund Way, in Barnsley.

“It is reported that the man was assaulted by another unknown man.

“Officers attended and located the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The victim, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.