Police investigating alleged assault near Barnsley train station after man left hospitalised
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police received reports of the alleged assault on Schwabisch Gmund Way - just outside Barnsley railway station - at 8.11pm yesterday (April 28).
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he remains with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “At 8.11pm yesterday (Monday, April 28) we received reports of a man with injuries on Schwabisch Gmund Way, in Barnsley.
“It is reported that the man was assaulted by another unknown man.
“Officers attended and located the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.
“The victim, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.