Police investigating alleged assault near Barnsley train station after man left hospitalised

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:09 BST
Police are investigating reports of an assault outside a railway station which landed a man in hospital.

Police received reports of the alleged assault on Schwabisch Gmund Way - just outside Barnsley railway station - at 8.11pm yesterday (April 28).

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital, where he remains with injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police are investigating after a man in his 40s was hospitalised following an alleged attack near Barnsley train station. | Google Maps

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “At 8.11pm yesterday (Monday, April 28) we received reports of a man with injuries on Schwabisch Gmund Way, in Barnsley.

“It is reported that the man was assaulted by another unknown man.

“Officers attended and located the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

“The victim, a man in his 40s, remains in hospital.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

