Greater Manchester Police have been investigating the incident because it happened in their area – but today officers from South Yorkshire joined the appeal to find the man by issuing his picture because it is now thought he may be from Sheffield.

South Yorkshire police said in a statement today: “Our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police are asking for your help to identify this man, who officers want to speak to in connection with an assault on Oxford Street in Manchester last November.

Police are trying to trace a man they believe may be from Sheffield in connection which an assault in a bar which left a student scarred for life, and have released this picture

“It is believed the man pictured may be from the Sheffield area. Do you recongise him?”

Greater Manchester Police have been investigating the incident since late last year but have only recently issued the photograph as part of their enquiries.

They have said they want to speak to the man after a 19-year-old student was assaulted at Paramount Bar on Oxford Street, Manchester, in November. The victim suffered serious facial injuries and is physically scarred for life.

A spokesman for the Manchester force added: “We've been following up a number of lines of enquiry since the incident and are now in a position to appeal to the public with information.