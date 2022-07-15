It’s reported that a nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by another child at school in the Scawsby area of Doncaster, on Tuesday, June 14.
Officers have investigated, working with the victim and his family, as well as the suspects and their families.
All individuals involved are below the age of criminal responsibility.
All have been spoken to and work is ongoing with the school and other partner agencies to provide support.