It’s reported that a nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by another child at school in the Scawsby area of Doncaster, on Tuesday, June 14.

Officers have investigated, working with the victim and his family, as well as the suspects and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a South Yorkshire school

All individuals involved are below the age of criminal responsibility.