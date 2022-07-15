Police investigate report boy, 9, was sexually asaulted by another child at South Yorkshire school

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a South Yorkshire school.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:33 am

It’s reported that a nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by another child at school in the Scawsby area of Doncaster, on Tuesday, June 14.

Officers have investigated, working with the victim and his family, as well as the suspects and their families.

Read More

Read More
Car thief sparked a police pursuit near Sheffield while his son and nephew were ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police are investigating after receiving a report of a sexual assault at a South Yorkshire school

All individuals involved are below the age of criminal responsibility.

All have been spoken to and work is ongoing with the school and other partner agencies to provide support.